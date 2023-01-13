Home Business Mes, the EU is holding back Meloni: “It is difficult to correct before ratification”
Mes, the EU is holding back Meloni: “It is difficult to correct before ratification”

Mes, the EU is holding back Meloni: “It is difficult to correct before ratification”

MILANO – Change the Mes before ratifying it? The hypothesis advocated yesterday by Giorgia Meloni with the heads of the bailout fund, it does not seem to be gaining support in Europe. With respect to the hypothesis of a correction to the European Stability Mechanism (MES) “I don’t think this discussion can start before the ratification of the previous one is completed”, said a European official in view of the discussion on Monday at the Eurogroup on the ratification process of the month

What is the Mes and at what point is the ratification process?

“My understanding is that the Italian government will start the ratification process, we are confident,” he said of the still incomplete approval process in Italy. “The discussion was constructive, we are convinced that the Italian government will start the ratification process which will conclude positively”, added the EU official.

