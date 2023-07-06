Mes, the House approves the 4-month postponement of the vote on ratification

Mes, green light to postponement of 4 months

Green light from the Chamber to the suspension of the PDL ratifying the Mes: the motion passed with 195 yes and 117 no. The 4-month suspension of the Mes approved today in the Chamber in the Chamber is a positive fact and attests, should it still be needed, the compactness of the majority and thus allows us to have more time to evaluate which are the best solutions for our nation on this dossier”. To say it is Tommaso Foti, FdI group leader in the Chamber.

“The centre-right – he continues – has a coherent and linear position on the need to rethink this instrument, also in the light of the reform of the new European rules, including the Banking Union and the Stability Pact. We remind those who protest today that they had 2 years to ratify it and he didn’t do it but today he wants it only and exclusively to go not only against the center-right but against Italy”.

