Home » Mes, the House approves the 4-month postponement of the vote on ratification
Business

Mes, the House approves the 4-month postponement of the vote on ratification

by admin
Mes, the House approves the 4-month postponement of the vote on ratification

Mes, green light to postponement of 4 months

Green light from the Chamber to the suspension of the PDL ratifying the Mes: the motion passed with 195 yes and 117 no. The 4-month suspension of the Mes approved today in the Chamber in the Chamber is a positive fact and attests, should it still be needed, the compactness of the majority and thus allows us to have more time to evaluate which are the best solutions for our nation on this dossier”. To say it is Tommaso Foti, FdI group leader in the Chamber.

“The centre-right – he continues – has a coherent and linear position on the need to rethink this instrument, also in the light of the reform of the new European rules, including the Banking Union and the Stability Pact. We remind those who protest today that they had 2 years to ratify it and he didn’t do it but today he wants it only and exclusively to go not only against the center-right but against Italy”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  To live there or as an investment, the house remains an opportunity to see savings grow

You may also like

Resolution 29 of 06/21/2023 – Waiver of the...

The Fed’s “Three in Command” support June hold,...

Generali Italia completes the integration of Cattolica

Space: Ariane 5 rocket launched for the last...

Nicaraguan Parliament Approves Prison Sentences for Deserting and...

Beijing Introduces Measures to Promote Integration of Advanced...

Politics – MdB Flash: Development Aid, Heating Act,...

Economic Institute assumes that up to 435,000 couples...

Generali, the Delfin case arrives in Parliament. Pd:...

NYMEX Crude Oil Poised to Remain Above $71...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy