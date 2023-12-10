Mes, the League is still slowing down: “No discussion in the Chamber on 14 December, we have other priorities”. The opposition: “Antics, anti-EU conspiracy”

«The stability pact is far from being concluded, and in fact I’ll give you some news: I really think that on December 14th we won’t be discussing the ESM. Minister Giorgetti rightly pointed out that it is on the calendar but there are measures that come first.” Thus the leader of the League in the Chamber Riccardo Molinari on Radio 24, interviewed by Maria Latella. «The position of the League – he added – is known, we think it is an outdated instrument but we will wait to understand Meloni’s indications».

The League’s position, at least officially, is the toughest among the allies. «Forza Italia’s position is the one already expressed by Antonio Tajani, that is, the ESM can be approved if it is useful for obtaining the derogation from the Stability Pact as Italy wants. Subject to further approval by Parliament in case of actual use.” Thus Paolo Barelli, group leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber.

The opposition doesn’t fit. «You already ran away 4 months ago, now you want to run away again. Is this how the ‘patriots’ and/or the ‘Po Valley warriors’ behave?”, writes Luigi Marattin, MP for Italia Viva, in X. «Come to the Chamber, explain your reasons, let Parliament decide. Take your responsibilities. You’ve made this antics last far too long,” he concludes.

«The government’s unworthy ballet on the ESM continues: the other day the foreign minister and deputy prime minister Tajani said that it needed to be approved; today the leader of the League Molinari says that there is no talk about it. Not only the irresponsibility of being the only European state that has not yet ratified it, but a charlatan figure on the part of the entire majority, towards Italians and towards Europe”, says the secretary of Piu’ Europa Riccardo Magi . «One thing is certain: in this right-wing government, anti-European conspiracy theories remain a fixed point which is influencing Italy’s positioning in the EU and the timid Europeanism of Forza Italia is immediately denied by the paranoid sovereignism of the League and Fratelli d’Italia ».