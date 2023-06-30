Mes: the majority in the House presents a request for a 4-month suspension

“The majority groups have presented the suspension for not proceeding with the examination of the bill (of ratification of the Mes ed) for a period of 4 months”. This was announced in the Chamber by Andrea Di Giuseppe (Fdi), speaking in the general discussion on the bill ratifying the Mes.

The general discussion in the Chamber – Follow the live broadcast

“The absence of the Northern League deputies is a snapshot of the fact that the majority does not have a common position on the Mes: the government is plunging Italy into this historical fool”. Thus the deputy of +Europe, Benedetto Della Vedova, speaking in the Chamber of Deputies in the general discussion on the Mes. «If you are so afraid of the Mes, you can very well ratify it, and then boycott it with the right of veto. But let it be clear to the citizens that Italy thus leaves the group of adults in the room, that is, the big countries that lead Europe, France, Germany, Spain… to put itself in the position of the blackmailer. Leave this to the Hungarians of Orban and the Poles, who just tonight implemented the policy of blackmail on migrants by blocking the declaration on immigration ».

