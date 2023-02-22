The hypothesis of crime for Visco

There is also the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco among bankers, magistrates, managers and officials of the supervisory authorities under investigation in Brescia as part of the investigation into abuse of official documents for the management of investigations into Monte dei Paschi of Siena. The hypothesis of crime against the number one of the bank supervisory institution refers to article 2621 of the civil code“False corporate communications”, and concerns facts or rather alleged “omissions” that would have occurred in the years from 2012 to 2015.

“For three years – reads the report of the complaint that gave rise to the entry in the register of suspects of the number one of Palazzo Koch, presented by the fund and shareholder consultant, Giuseppe Bivona – Bank of Italy has received 27 complaints informing the heads of the authorities (among others Visco) that Profumo and Viola were falsifying MPS financial statements. As? By accounting for five billion of derivatives as investments in government bonds”. And despite this information – this is the meaning of the lawsuit – the authority would have done nothing to punish or at least put an end to that conduct.

No archiving

Authoritative judicial sources confirmed to “Truth” that Visco’s position has not been archived. His situation is connected to that of the former Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco. The Brescia prosecutor’s office is awaiting a hearing to oppose the filing request for Greco, accused of abuse of office for the management of the MPS file, scheduled for 12 April. Previously, three other Milanese magistrates had already been filed, Stefano Civardi, Mauro Clerici and Giordano Baggio on whom the same accusation as Greco was pending, abuse for the management of the investigation into Monte dei Paschi.

If in the spring the position of the last toga involved, which attracts all the rest of the file, should also disappear, the Brescia investigators could return “the papers” to Milan, as has already happened with the so-called Eni-conspiracy proceeding. In Brescia, in fact, they deal with the alleged crimes committed by the Milanese magistrates as required by the code, the other positions are of interest if “connected or in competition” with the former in the hypothetical crimes. But if the gowns are archived, the picture changes. This is why the prosecutors of the city of the Lioness did not focus too much on the suspects not belonging to the judiciary. “Should that attraction disappear, everything else will return to Milan” is the hypothesis of a source.

Article 2621 of the civil code

In short, Visco’s position remains open. What was the governor missing? Article 2621 provides that “the directors, the general managers, the managers in charge of drafting the corporate accounting documents, the statutory auditors and liquidators, who, in order to obtain an unfair profit for themselves or for others, in the balance sheets, reports o in other corporate communications addressed to shareholders or to the public, provided for by law, knowingly expose relevant material facts that are not true, or omit relevant material facts whose communication is required by law on the economic, equity or financial situation of the company or group to which it belongs, in a concrete way capable of misleading others, are punished with imprisonment from one to five years”..

Hypothesis of perjury

But there are not only Visco and article 2621. Among others in Brescia there are suspects, with the hypothesis of perjury (article 372 of the penal code), Consob officials Onofri Guglielmina and Scopelliti Maria Antonietta, Bank of Italy officials Carmelo Barbagallo (who has held the role of President of the Financial Information Authority of the Vatican City since 2019) and Mauro Parascandolo, the consultant to the Public Prosecutor’s Office Francesco Corielli and Riccardo Quagliana, the historic manager of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Again for perjury with the addition of procedural fraud (article 374 of

penal code) the consultant of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office Roberto Tasca is then entered in the register of suspects.

The college of technical consultants

By the way, it should be remembered that the deputy prosecutor at the Milanese Court of Appeal, Gemma Maria Gualdi, was also heard in Brescia, in turn engaged in one of the strands of the investigation into the Sienese bank, the one on the valuation of non-performing loans in 2012- 2015 (Perfume and therefore Viola). Gualdi recalled that given the technical complexity of the matter, she had decided to rely on a board of technical consultants. “The content of the consultancy – he specifies to the Lombard prosecutor – was the evidence of an enormous discrepancy with respect to the conclusions relating to the inspection reports of the Bank of Italy and the ECB and the content of all the complaints and complaints of the injured parties and civil parties… Realizing this, I spoke with Professor Tasca himself, contesting these discrepancies but receiving reassurances from him on the technical correctness of what he reported and on Profumo’s work. I spoke about this circumstance with the Attorney General (Roberto Alfonso ed) with whom we could only take note of the fact that the terms established by article 58 had now expired and there was no space

for no other initiative”.

Reports from the Milan prosecutor’s office

Summarizing. According to the indictment, which is based on reports from the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office and on the 2021 complaint from Bivona, the Milanese magistrates, on input from Greco, were allegedly responsible for omissions and irregularities in the investigations on the former top management of Monte, Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola, for whom dismissals and acquittals were requested.

Brescia has begun to investigate the Milanese robes for abuse of office and after the archiving of the positions of the prosecutors Civardi, Baggio and Clerici the investigation will have a very important crossroads in the hearing of 12 April when the position of the former head of the Milan prosecutor’s office, Francesco Greco, will be discussed. Even if Greco’s position were to be eliminated, the line concerning the “mismanagement” of the magistrates would enter a blind alley and the investigation into the other suspects – Visco, the bankers and other former Consob and Banca d’Italia officials – would have to return to Milan.