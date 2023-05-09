Messi ready to reach Cr7 in Saudi Arabia: shock offer of 400 million

Messi ready to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

It’s raining in Paris, it’s cold, it’s 13 degrees. In Riyadh there is a sun which – one could say with an abused term – splits the stones and the mercury column marks 39 degrees. And the temperature could rise further, if (as it seems) there were to be a new round of one of the most beautiful challenges in the history of sport.: the one between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Argentine could join his former rival from June 30, when his 35 million a year contract with Paris Saint Germain expires. The Arabs of Al-Hilal are ready (Saudi sources claim) to drop up to 400 million euros a year. An astronomical figure that would make the Albiceleste captain the highest paid of any sport. The Portuguese, on the other hand, moved to Saudi Arabia in January, on the strength of a contract that fluctuates (the information with the Saudis is always very opaque) between 70 and 200 million a year.

Not a painless transfer if, as it seems, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after a while she packed up and went back to Madrid, it is not known whether exhausted by the heat or by the restrictions on daily life. And the same Cr7, now 38 years old, has found nothing better than brandishing one’s pudenda leaving the field for too many insults received from the stands. Risking, moreover, of getting sued for offending indecency which, in those countries, is a very complicated and serious concept.

A sad champion Cristiano Ronaldo, who came out of the blinding light of those spotlights that accompanied his entire career, studded with five Ballons d’Or, five Champions Leagues and a huge amount of personal and team trophies. One above all: he beat his majesty Pelè and is the footballer with the highest number of goals scored in his career. He said he wouldn’t find himself ending his career in petrodollars, but evidently 200 million a year are tempting even to those who have always been among the highest paid in their career and who still leads the prestigious Forbes ranking of the richest sportsmen today.

