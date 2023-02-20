Messina Denaro: “I will give charity to the Ukrainians as soon as everything is over”

The arrest of the head of the mafia Matteo Messina Money keep arguing. One month after the capture of the fugitive of Cosa Nostra new details emerge everyday life of the criminal. Messina Denaro, during his stay in the clinic to cure the canceralso addresses the delicate issue of war in Ukraine, with his own theory of culpability for this conflict that has been going on for a year now. “The war in Ukraine? All because of that buffoon del presidente Volodymyr Zelensky and of the westerners which – says the boss to another patient and the transmission reports “It’s not the Arena on La 7 – it’s not they stop sending weapons“.

“Because instead of supplying weapons – continues the boss – the western states they don’t tell this… of president of resign? Fix things and provide humanitarian aid… The moment it comes to this I assure you that I will be the first to do charity to these people”. And then he adds: “The discourse was born in 2014when the United States fomented a coup, this went up… (Zelensky, ed.) and it has been eight years since they kill people in Donbass”. Another audio embarrassing was sent to a friend, is the dialogue between a man and a woman a sexual background: Him: “Can I offer you a little more Prosecco? No, no. Otherwise I’ll get a little problem at legsmi they open“.

