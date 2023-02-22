Home Business Messina Denaro, the friend of the boss: “You also collaborate on the Denise Pipitone case”
Messina Denaro, the friend of the boss: “You also collaborate on the Denise Pipitone case”

Messina Denaro, the friend of the boss: “You also collaborate on the Denise Pipitone case”

Messina Denaro, the friend of the boss speaks: “She could redeem her sins by helping Denise Pipitone’s family”

New pieces continue to be added to the story of Matthew Messina Money. Pieces that intersect with the still endless story of Denise Pipitonethe little girl who disappeared from Mazara del Vallo on 1 September 2004, when she was not yet four years old.

To raise my voice this time the friend and chemotherapy partner of the boss, currently under the 41-bis regime, which invites him to dress in humility. And to think of the people who love him. But above all, the he asks to speak, to collaborate, also and precisely with regard to Denise’s case: “He can give great help to that family that is looking for the truth about the missing child. There is still a great abyss open in a mom and a dad”.

This was the woman’s appeal to Massimo’s “Non è l’Arena”. Giletti which also aired a series of Sunday night audio on the illness of the Last of the Corleonesi. He “for what is attributed to him can and should know what may have happened to that family. He could redeem his guilt by helping them. This is a prayer I would say to him”, the friend said again.

Messina Denaro, the involvement in the case of Denise Pipitone and the appeal of Piera Maggio

