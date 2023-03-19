Home Business Messina Denaro, the messages from the 41 bis: “The good Palermo is now afraid”
by admin
Matteo Messina Denaro feels betrayed. Repubblica writes it today, which offers large excerpts of the intercepted messages to the Cosa Nostra boss in prison at 41 bis. Here is what we read in the article signed by Lirio Abbate: “Doctor, have you ever been to Palermo?” Matteo Messina Denaro asks the doctor who is visiting him in prison, and she replies: “No, I’ve never been to Palermo”.

According to what Repubblica writes, the boss smiles and replies immediately, he would like to strike up a conversation: “It’s a beautiful city with a million inhabitants, and I tell you one thing…”, the mafia boss looks her in the face, hints with the expression of mouth with an ironic smile, sets the tone of voice as if to make a serious and important announcement, and launches a broadside also in subsequent sentences: “The good Palermo is now afraid”. Even if a boss emerges from the messages who feels betrayed.

