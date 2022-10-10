Carlo Messina, managing director of Intesa SanPaolo, returns to talk about public debt, this time highlighting the limits of aid that can arrive from Europe and, in general, of public aid. In a context in which the energy crisis is raging, in which the problems of Italians (and Europeans) bear the names of #carobollette and #caroenergia, the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, speaking to the assembly of the Industrial Union of Turin, recalls that “Europe has done a lot for us”. He did it “with the Next generation Eu, and he did it because Italy is essential in Europe and it is for Germany, our two countries have inseparable relations”.

Having said that, any help that will come from Europe, Carlo Messina warned, “will not be of an amount sufficient to manage what is happening”.

In short, the number one of Intesa SanPaolo continued, “we must know how to manage this situation, not just asking the public to intervene, because our public debt cannot be increased”. For Messina, more help than with the disbursement of funds could be represented by the

“Public guarantees”. This, since “the guarantee does not affect the public debt”, in this regard “there are mechanisms already tested during Covid”.

The number one of Intesa also spoke of Pnrr, stating that the plan “guarantees funds that will allow the country to return to growth at the end of 2024”.

On the fact that Italy must do its part, the CEO stressed that this “is not the time for claims, it is the time to show that everyone does something”. And “we must continue to invest because investments will take us out of this situation”.