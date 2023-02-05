Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina: “No country will grow like us”

“There is no other country in Europe that has better diversification than Italy, Germany is showing signs of weakness that we do not see despite high inflation”. Charles Messinamanaging director of Intesa Sanpaolo, comments on the results of the budget presented today. With a lot of certainty: there won’t be the crisis that everyone fears and the problems of the Italians are less dramatic than we want to appear.

Intesa Sanpaolo, the Messina CEO: “Positive on the public budget policy”

An applause also to the government Melons: “I am particularly positive on the public budget policy and on the fact that the public debt has not been increased, our country is dependent on Bce very significant, it is important not to create elements of weakness. Understanding is the second creditor of the state after the BceI expect budget rigor to be maintained” he confirmed. And then there is the world of families, which continue to have high savings levels compared to other countries.

“Il public debt – comments the managing director – it is still very high but also sustainable and this is the most positive element perceived by international investors. Now Italy has higher growth rates than Germany”. Then a chop to the Bce, accused of a “navigation by sight. To understand the true orientations, we have to wait for the stabilization of economic policies. At the moment we are witnessing messages arriving from time to time after each meeting”.

Finally, a joke about Mps: “The more specific weight operators there are in our country, the better it is for the system. In any case, we have such a market share that it is unassailable, I see only positivity in strengthening the system. It would not make sense for us to do an operation such as the acquisition of Mps only to then have to sell two-thirds of what has been aggregated. What if they were to knock on my door? I would open please but then I would close immediately”.

The European discourse is different: continental banks remain tiny compared to global ones and a series of mergers could lead to the emergence of players of global dimensions. We will see.

