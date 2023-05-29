Meta, after the EU fine: expert opinions on the future of business

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 1.2 billion fine arrived on Monday 22 May 2023. Meta Platforms was found guilty by the Data protection commission, to have violated the art. 46 of the European data protection regulation. The ex Facebook, defining the unjustified sanction, immediately said he will appeal. Beyond the news, the case in question concerns the broader issue of the collection and use of data on social networks (Facebook, Instragram and WhatsApp those of Meta). An issue that …