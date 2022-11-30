Meta and LVenture Group, in partnership with Legambiente and Confcommercio Young Entrepreneurs, launch “GREENƎR”, a call for startups that aims to select innovative companies capable of supporting the sustainable growth of companies and SMEs.

The initiative is dedicated to startups that have developed solutions capable of concretely helping companies to adopt business models based on the reduction of carbon emissions and the achievement of sustainability.

The challenge of the ecological transition represents an opportunity for Italian companies to adopt a green business model, even if 50% consider excessive bureaucracy an obstacle.

SMEs see climate change as an issue that needs to be tackled urgently, but 69% need funds to take climate action, 63% are late due to lack of skills and knowledge and 40% due to lack of time.

The initiative is open until 23 January 2023 to all startups with technological solutions that respond to three specific challenges, “Reduce”, “Reuse” and “Recycle”.

In the context of the ecological transition, startups play a central role as enablers of change. Venture Capital investment in startups tackling the challenges posed by climate change and the green transition reached a record $47 billion in 2021. A trend that in Europe is continuing, despite the contraction in investments at a global level, with a growth of 14% year on year.

In the field of Climate Tech, Italy is demonstrating great vivacity, evidenced by the birth of new green companies: according to recent data, it is the seventh nation globally by number of companies in the sector (there are over 2,100). It is in this sector that Venture Capital investments in Italian startups are most concentrated, amounting to 312 million euros in the third quarter of 2022.