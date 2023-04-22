Home » Meta, Antitrust takes measures for music rights
Meta, Antitrust takes measures for music rights

The Italian antitrust authority has taken action against Meta Platform for an alleged abuse of position in the country, in an investigation concerning the rights to music published on the group’s platforms.

Last month Meta, which owns Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, was unable to reach an agreement with SIAE, the Italian society of authors and publishers, for the renewal of copyright licenses.

As a result, since March 16, all songs under SIAE’s books have been blocked on its platforms.

