Meta-CEO in need of explanation: High manager bonuses despite layoffs

Employees are angry with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a conference call last week with disgruntled employees who have survived yet another mass layoff. He was asked about the salaries of executives who received large bonuses despite relatively poor business results. Zuckerberg’s responses were “shallow” and “condescending,” staff say.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Mark Zuckerberg answered questions from disgruntled employees last week. They wanted to know why Meta executives face no consequences for their decisions, which have led to thousands of layoffs and counting.

Zuckerberg, who has been on maternity leave since giving birth to his third child last month, hosted the conference call for employees who survived another round of layoffs. This took place on Wednesday and focused on Meta’s technical and engineering teams.

The CEO confirmed that the company, formerly known as Facebook, laid off 4,000 employees in April, according to two people familiar with the conversation – in addition to the 11,000 employees who were laid off in November.

He acknowledged that, as expected and previously noted by workers, the latest cuts have hit management hard, with about 20 percent of managers being laid off or moved to non-management roles.

read too Meta removes remote work from new job advertisements – Mark Zuckerberg relies on the advantages of face-to-face work

“We are in a different world now”

As with the weekly Q&A sessions moderated by fellow executives over the past several weeks, Zuckerberg answered the pre-submitted questions that employees raised most frequently.

Most of the questions revolved around “why” the layoffs were happening again, and Zuckerberg said the responsibility rests solely with him, sources said. Still, he cited unexpected “macroeconomics,” “unprecedented volatility,” rising interest rates, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to explain the predicament his company now finds itself in. He didn’t deny there could be more layoffs in the future, even after announcing cuts in businesses expected in May.

“We are in a different world now,” he said in the call, according to the source.

One of the most frequently asked questions by employees was why executives received bonuses at a level that “surpassed expectations” over the past year while the company not only experienced an all-time share decline and was making layoffs, but also the bonuses for most “simple” employees were lowered and their performance was judged more severely than ever. A number of perks and benefits were also eliminated over the past year as Meta looked to cut costs. A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

Zuckerberg explained on the conference call that several senior executives, particularly Susan Li, who has been appointed CFO after more than 10 years with the company, “received good ratings for taking on new roles they didn’t previously have and because… they have taken on expanded responsibilities,” said one person on the call. Zuckerberg also argued that Meta’s performance had an overall negative impact on executives, meaning a cut in their bonus was “planned.”

The response was perceived by several employees as “shallow” and “very condescending,” according to the person who was present when the call was made.

“Employees are constantly changing roles and having expanded remits, and they don’t automatically exceed expectations,” the person added. “We should be result-oriented.”

Last year, Meta stock fell to its lowest level since 2015 after the company struggled for months with contracting revenue growth to recover from changes in the advertising business, and nearly $14 billion (about $12.7 billion). euros) on the Metaverse, which spooked investors.

According to Meta’s 2022 proxy statement, each senior executive received a bonus based on an individual performance multiplier. While a multiplier of 85 percent would have shown they met expectations, all executives received a multiplier of either 125 percent or 165 percent, showing they far exceeded expectations.

read too Top salaries in IT: According to current analyses, this is how much you can earn in tech jobs

CFO Susan Li received a $575,613 bonus; CPO Christopher Cox received a bonus of US$940,214 (about €853,375) – the highest bonus of any executive; COO Javier Olivan received a $786,552 bonus; CTO Andrew Bosworth received a $714,588 bonus; and David Whener, who assumed the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, received a $712,284 bonus. Sheryl Sandberg, who officially stepped down from her role as COO in September, received a $298,385 bonus.

“It’s easy to say that if it doesn’t have a financial impact on you or your team if you do this, then you take full responsibility,” an employee told Insider.