Meta ends negative revenue growth!Zuckerberg: Will not miss AI and will continue to build the Metaverse

On April 26, local time, Facebook’s parent company Meta released its financial report for the first quarter of 2023. Revenue during the period increased by 3% year-on-year to US$28.645 billion, higher than analysts’ expectations of US$27.65 billion, and finally broke the previous three consecutive quarters. In a situation of negative revenue growth, although earnings per share (EPS) earnings have declined, the decline has been much lower than expected.

In terms of segments, the company’s main income comes from the application family, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc., and achieved revenue of US$28.306 billion in the first quarter, while its metaverse department, Reality Labs, continued to burn money, with revenue of only 3.39 billion US dollars. billion, a year-on-year decrease of 51.22%, and a loss of US$3.992 billion during the period.

In the last year, Metaverse has been one of the hottest topics in the technology industry, and the emergence of ChatGPT has brought chatbots and generative AI into a new focus. In the conference call after the financial report, Meta CEO Zuckerberg said that Meta will not miss the current wave of AI, and will continue to build Metaverse-related businesses. He also said that the construction of Metaverse requires long-term investment, and Meta has completed some “milestone” results in a short period of time.

As of the close of U.S. stocks on April 26, Meta rose 0.89% to close at $209.4 per share. After the financial report was announced, its stock price rose more than 11% after hours.

