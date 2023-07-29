Meta (Facebook) is full of revenues: quarter above expectations. But he lost 21 billion on the metaverse

Listen to the audio version of the article

Meta is full of revenues. Mark Zuckerberg’s giant closed the second quarter with sales of $32 billion, up 11% from the same period last year, in what is the largest increase since the last three months of 2021. Profit is rose 16% to 7.8 billion. Results above expectations that push Meta stocks to Wall Street in after-hours trading, where they gain almost 4%. Since the beginning of the year, the company’s share value has more than doubled in part thanks to cost-cutting efforts.

Meta’s quarterly report confirms the good health of Silicon Valley companies, adding to the positive results of Microsoft and Alphabet. Google has in fact archived the second quarter with revenues increasing by 7% to 74.6 billion dollars and a profit growing to 18.36 billion. Revenue of the cloud division, which plays a central role in the giant’s strategy for artificial intelligence, rose 38% to 8 billion, while YouTube saw an increase in advertising sales of 4.4% to 7.7 billion. While not entirely convincing, Microsoft also presented results beyond expectations with revenues growing by 8% to 56.2 billion and net profit rose instead by 20% to 20.1 billion.

The virtual reality business is in crisis

Meta also reported that its Reality Labs division, which develops virtual reality and augmented reality technologies needed to power the metaverse, posted an operating loss of $3.7 billion.

The trend is constantly negative. Last year, Meta’s Reality Labs unit lost a total of $13.7 billion, generating $2.16 billion in revenue, which is driven in part by the company’s sales of Quest-branded VR headsets.

Reality Labs lost $3.99 billion during the first quarter. That brings its total losses to about $21.3 billion since the start of last year.

