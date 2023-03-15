Tech entrepreneur Thomas Siebel doesn’t think much of Google and Meta settings. Courtesy of C3.ai

Tech CEO Thomas Siebel says companies like Meta and Google have hired too many employees and no work for them. “If you want to work from home in your pajamas for four days, go to Facebook,” adds the billionaire. Microsoft boss Satya Nadella replies that remote work has led to “productivity paranoia” among managers.

Billionaire tech CEO Thomas Siebel says companies like Meta and Google have hired too many employees. “This whole thing just needs to sort itself out,” Siebel told us. He finds it “strange” that Google and Meta hired employees when they “don’t have jobs for these people.”

According to Siebel, employees often “really did nothing” when they worked at home. Siebel himself runs an AI company and owns it, according to US business magazine „Forbes“ a fortune of $3.5 billion.

Many of the tech companies have had to lay off thousands of employees in the past few weeks after they lost their jobs during the pandemic have been discontinued. But now Google and Meta fear a recession.

“If you want to work from home in your pajamas for four days, go to Facebook.”

Siebel says his software company, which has about 1,000 employees, is more cautious about recruiting new employees. His company would put candidates through a highly competitive interview process and screen potential hires based on whether they fit the company’s hard-driving culture. According to Siebel, the company only hired 300 employees from around 4,000 candidates last year.

“I’m not saying we’re in any way superior in our work ethic, but there are people who enjoy working in teams and working on really tough problems,” says Siebel. “That’s us,” he adds. “If you want to work from home in your pajamas for four days, go to Facebook.”

The billionaire joked that his company introduced a “voluntary” office work policy in 2021. “You either sit at your desk voluntarily or you voluntarily go to work somewhere else,” explains Siebel.

On Saturday, Britney Levy, a former meta-worker, said in a post on Tiktok that she was “put into a group of people who didn’t work.” She was released earlier this year. “You had to struggle to find work,” Levy said. “It was a very strange environment and it seemed like Meta hired us so other companies couldn’t have us and then they just hoarded us like Pokemon cards.”

Siebel is far from the first tech executive to express concern that employees aren’t working enough. Earlier this month, Keith Rabois, a member of the so-called PayPal mafia, said that Google and Meta have hired thousands of employees to do “sham work” — a view that has gained traction among several Silicon Valley investors and founders.

Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella responded that he thought remote work had led to “productivity paranoia” among managers. “Leaders think their employees aren’t productive, while employees think they’re productive and in many cases even feel burned out,” Nadella said.

