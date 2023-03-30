Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to lure his employees back into the office. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Meta has hired a DJ to play at one of the cafes during lunch breaks, an employee told The Information. Meta has in recent months encouraged its employees to return to its California headquarters. The company’s Menlo Park campus has historically offered important benefits to its employees.

We are currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider as an additional service to our readers. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Meta has hired a DJ to play music at the cafe on campus in Menlo Park, a staffer told the news outlet “The Information„.

The company has, in recent months, encouraged its employees to return to its California headquarters, and at an early stage use analysiseatwhich revealed that Engineers who were early in their careers and attended in person performed better than those who worked remotely.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also hinted that the company’s policy on remote working could change. At a staff meeting earlier this month, he told employees that while the company would continue to support remote work, it would analyze performance data and potentially update the policy.

Some employees might be lured back into the office by Meta’s personal benefits. The company’s Menlo Park campus has always offered its employees generous benefits, such as on-site doctors and dentists.

However, Meta has cut some healthcare benefits amid mass layoffs, Business Insider reported. The company also eliminated its Lyft grant, meaning employees no longer get free rides.

Meta announced two weeks ago that it would initiate a second round of cuts. Most of the 10,000 affected employees would only find out in April or May whether they will be laid off, the company said, according to “Information”.

The uncertainty has left employees feeling vulnerable and has created a sense of paralysis in certain areas of the company, Meta-Employees told The Information.

Meta officials have yet to respond to a request from Business Insider.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings