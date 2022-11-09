MILANO – It’s the day of the big Facebook layoffs. Meta, the holding company behind the social network but also Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced the extent of the expected cuts to its workforce: the exit plan involves the cut of 13% of employees, or over 11,000 people. It is one of the biggest technology layoffs this year, with the company struggling against soaring costs and weakness in the advertising market.

The wait was high, he reported on the eve of the formalization Wall Street Journal, and that the numbers would arrive this morning had been directly confirmed by founder Mark Zuckerberg to hundreds of executives. The move confirms the uncertainty for an industry that, from Twitter on down, is heavily putting a hand to its staff.

An environment that after the boom of the pandemic (when remote work and home constraint caused the use of digital to explode) is resorting to the oldest of recipes to try to hold out in the face of a physiological decline. Which, in the case of Facebook, adds up to other problems: the fierce competition of a social network like TikTokthe difficulty in breaking through in the Metaverso which instead requires huge resources, some changes to the rules of the iOs systems that have checked the revenues from advertising services.

Therefore, the predictions of the newspaper of the New York financial community were not wrong, according to which the cuts would have affected “many thousands of employees and will probably be the largest of the year to date in the technology sector”.

Zuckerberg – tells the Wsj – he appeared quite impressed in the mood at the meeting on Tuesday and took it responsibility of the company’s missteps, including an excess of optimism that has led it to overestimate the growth of Facebook and therefore to overstate its staff. “Today I share some of the most difficult changes we have made in Meta’s history,” he later wrote in the message to employees that accompanied the official announcement. “I have decided to reduce the size of our team by approximately 13% and to part with 11,000 of our talented employees.” “I want to take responsibility for these decisions and how we got to this point. I know it is difficult for everyone and I am particularly sorry for those affected.”

Meta, which had approximately 87,000 employees worldwide at the end of September, reported a disappointing financial performance in the third quarter, with a sharp decline in revenues and profits and a stagnation in the number of users. At the time, Zuckerberg announced that the group’s workforce could be reduced by the end of 2023. Employees laid off in the United States they will receive 16 weeks of base salary and two additional weeks of salary for each year of service. The company will cover their health insurance for six months.

Meta’s layoffs follow other cuts that have already taken place in the technology sector. Last week, two Silicon Valley companies, Stripe and Lyft, announced large-scale layoffs, while Amazon froze hiring. Twitter, recently acquired by Elon Musk, has just laid off about half of its 7,500 employees. On Wall Street, where Meta’s announcement was widely expected, the company’s stock was up just over 4% in pre-market trading.