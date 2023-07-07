Meta Launches Threads, a New Social Network Primed to Challenge Twitter

Meta Launches Threads, a New Social Network to Challenge Twitter

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has unveiled a new app called Threads, aiming to offer users an alternative to Twitter. Dubbed as a text version of Instagram, Threads is promoted as an independent space for real-time updates and public conversations. The app is now available for download on Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries, including the United States, Great Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

With screenshots provided to the press, Meta Platforms has hinted that Threads will offer a microblogging experience similar to Twitter. The app will include features such as liking, republishing, replying, and quoting threads, along with counters showing the number of likes and replies a message receives. Threads aims to be more text and dialogue-focused, following Instagram’s success with photos and videos.

Contrasting with Twitter’s character limit of 280, Threads will allow messages of up to 500 characters. Additionally, users can incorporate hyperlinks, photos, and videos up to five minutes in length. Existing Instagram users can log in with their current usernames and follow the same accounts on Threads, while new users will need to create an Instagram account.

Meta emphasizes the importance of user safety on Threads and assures users that it will enforce Instagram’s community guidelines. The company has also developed tools to control who can mention or reply to users, providing additional privacy measures. However, concerns have arisen regarding the privacy of personal data on Meta’s new platform.

Threads’ data privacy policy, as posted on the App Store, states that the app may collect various personal information, including health history, finances, contacts, browsing and search data, location, purchases, and sensitive information. This has raised eyebrows among users who value their privacy.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sarcastically commented on the launch, tweeting, “All your message threads belong to us,” accompanied by a screenshot. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, played along and replied with a simple “yes.”

Notably, Threads will not be available in the European Union due to the region’s strict regulations on personal data privacy.

