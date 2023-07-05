Home » Meta Launches Threads: A New Social Network to Compete with Twitter’s Restrictions
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is set to launch a new social network called Threads, aiming to rival Twitter in response to the platform’s recent user restrictions. According to reports from the US press, Meta is expected to announce the launch of Threads next Thursday, although an early access version of the application is already available on stores such as the Play Store. The president of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has long been planning the release of a real-time online conversation social network to compete with Twitter. Despite Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and subsequent imposed restrictions, Twitter remains a seemingly irreplaceable platform. Musk’s recent announcement of daily post reading limits has sparked anger among Twitter users. Since acquiring the company, Musk has implemented different strategies, such as charging for verified accounts, which proved unsuccessful, leading to the reinstatement of “verified” status for important accounts without payment. Musk also made changes to the algorithm determining post visibility, relaxed content moderation rules, and revamped the verification process. The Threads application is expected to be connected to the Instagram platform, enabling Instagram users to follow the same individuals and maintain their existing username.

