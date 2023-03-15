The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms he will fire others 10.000 employees to bear restructuring costs ranging from three to five billion dollars, the CEO announced in a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg. Furthermore, Zuckerberg warned that economic instability could continue for “many years.”

Meta stock up by 5% a $189 per share during the Wall Street session following the announcement. The stock extends its year-to-date stock gains, currently at 55%.

“Over the next couple of months: Organizational leaders will roll out restructuring plans focused on flattening our organizations, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing hiring rates,” Zuckerberg said in a message to employees, which is stat0 posted on the Meta blog.

The company intends to close others 5.000 currently vacant positions. In a nod to continued economic uncertainty, Zuckerberg noted that society should prepare for the “possibility of this new economic reality continuing for many years.”

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to the announcement of employee cuts, the company also said it anticipated a reduction in total expenses in 2023, ranging from 86 to 92 billion dollars.

The new round of layoffs is the continuation of the workforce reduction process launched by Meta in November 2022, cutting beyond 11.000 workers, equal to about 13% of the total staff of Meta.

2023 will be the year of efficiency for Meta

Zuckerberg dubbed 2023 as “year of efficiency” of the company, in which the parent company of Facebook and Instagram aims to become “a stronger and more agile organization“.

“We’re a technology company, and our bottom line is what we build for people,” Zuckerberg said. As part of the restructuring, the company will also increase the number of direct reports from each manager.

In February at the release of the accounts, Zuckerberg told analysts that Meta plans to “cut projects that are not working or may no longer be crucial” and the removal “of middle management levels to make decisions faster” and make the leanest organization.

“A leaner organization will execute on its top priorities faster,” reads the message to Zuckerberg employees.

One certainty remains however, Meta will continue to spend billions of dollars to develop technologies of virtual reality e augmented reality needed to build the digital universe called metaverso. Even if the division Reality Labs of the corporation tasked with creating the metaverse lost approx 13.7 billion in 2022 on 2.16 billion of revenue.

We recall that in January, another giant of the US tech sector, Amazon announced a further reduction in the workforce, which has had an impact on 18,000 employees in several divisions.

However, this is a global trend for fast-growing companies or so-called “growth” stocks. The societies Twilio, Dell, Zoom ed eBay they recently announced significant cuts to their workforce. While, earlier this year Google revealed plans to lay off more than 12.000workers, Microsoft intends to cut 10.000 employees and Salesforce he said he wanted to cut 7.000 jobs.