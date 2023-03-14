Mark Zuckerberg has to lay off employees again. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Meta is laying off around 10,000 more employees. This is the second layoff in four months. Further cuts have been expected since January. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the layoffs are part of the “year of efficiency.”

The Facebook parent company Meta is laying off another 10,000 employees within four months in the second wave of layoffs. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the cuts were necessary to improve the company’s “financial performance in a challenging environment.”

The company, formerly known as Facebook, now has about 65,000 employees. It peaked at around 86,000 last year. Already in November, 11,000 employees were laid off in what Zuckerberg described at the time as a “last resort”.

“Treat Everyone With Gratitude”

“It’s going to be tough, but there’s no way around it,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “It means we have to say goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success. They are dedicated to our mission and I am personally grateful for all their efforts. We will support people as we have always done and treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve.”

Zuckerberg also said the company will close about 5,000 open positions at the same time. Members of the recruitment team affected by the measures would be informed of their employment status by Meta on Wednesday, while other restructuring measures are due to be implemented by the end of April or May.

“At this point, we should prepare for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years to come,” he wrote in the message, which was posted to Facebook. “Higher interest rates will cause the economy to weaken.”

With the new cuts, Meta’s headcount is getting closer to where it was two years ago. Meta’s shares were up more than five percent Tuesday morning.

While the magnitude of November’s layoffs came as a surprise to many Meta employees, this second round has been internally anticipated since at least January. One of the first signs that more cuts were on the way was an internal mandate for team leaders and directors to downgrade more employees in performance reviews. Those reviews were only completed earlier this month.

Zuckerberg announced during fourth-quarter results that 2023 would be Meta’s “Year of Efficiency” and that he didn’t want the company to become a “managers manage managers” company.

The idea of ​​cutting costs is new to Meta, which has grown massively since its inception nearly 20 years ago. The pandemic fueled even more growth, but the uptick in usage trends didn’t last.

