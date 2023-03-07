Home Business Meta, Mark Zuckerberg towards cutting thousands more seats
Business

Meta, Mark Zuckerberg towards cutting thousands more seats

by admin
Meta, Mark Zuckerberg towards cutting thousands more seats

Mark Zuckerberg announces more job cuts. Maybe as early as this week. Meta, the holding company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is planning thousands of layoffs, after those already achieved in recent months. According to the Bloomberg agency, which reports the news, the decision is linked to the achievement of the company’s financial targets. Meta had already cut 14% of its workforce last November, eliminating 11,000 workers out of a total of over 87,000, in what was its first major layoff. After years in which the social platform sector has been booming, now comes the contractions. A clear trend reversal, which has led to thousands of layoffs and which could still lead to further cuts in workers.

Big Tech, the big braking. Google triggers 12,000 layoffs

During the pandemic years, tech companies have hired thousands of people to meet the huge demand for digital services. Now this question has dropped. And companies are starting to get rid of redundant workers.

See also  Maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, increase credit support for enterprises (new economic orientation, consolidate the trend of economic recovery) _ Securities Times

You may also like

There are fewer and fewer well-known brand mobile...

How should the prosecutor’s allegations be classified?

Professions of the future, few women with adequate...

Everything on stocks: Rheinmetall’s rapid rise to the...

Chevrolet releases the official image of Haval’s first...

How the London Stock Exchange is losing its...

Tim, first round on the Cdp-Macquarie offer on...

Company – Siemens concludes contracts in Iraq for...

Meloni to Piantedosi: “See that if you continue...

EU Commission calls for stress tests for heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy