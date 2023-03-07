Mark Zuckerberg announces more job cuts. Maybe as early as this week. Meta, the holding company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is planning thousands of layoffs, after those already achieved in recent months. According to the Bloomberg agency, which reports the news, the decision is linked to the achievement of the company’s financial targets. Meta had already cut 14% of its workforce last November, eliminating 11,000 workers out of a total of over 87,000, in what was its first major layoff. After years in which the social platform sector has been booming, now comes the contractions. A clear trend reversal, which has led to thousands of layoffs and which could still lead to further cuts in workers.

During the pandemic years, tech companies have hired thousands of people to meet the huge demand for digital services. Now this question has dropped. And companies are starting to get rid of redundant workers.