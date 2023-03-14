Meta plans to cut another 10,000 jobs over the next two months and close about 5,000 open roles for people who have not yet been hired.

This was stated by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter sent to employees as part of his “Year of Efficiency” plan.

“Over the next couple of months, organization leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our organizations, canceling low-priority projects, and reducing hiring rates,” Zuckerberg said. With the reduction in hiring, I have made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team. Tomorrow we will notify members of the recruiting team of any consequences. We expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our technology groups in late April and then in our business groups in late May. In a limited number of cases, you may need to wait until the end of the year to complete these changes. The timing for the international teams will also be different and the local managers will follow up with more details».