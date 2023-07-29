Home » Meta Plans to Add ‘Retainer Hooks’ After Sharp Decline in Daily Active Users on Rival Social Network Threads
Business

Meta Plans to Add ‘Retainer Hooks’ After Sharp Decline in Daily Active Users on Rival Social Network Threads

by admin
Meta Plans to Add ‘Retainer Hooks’ After Sharp Decline in Daily Active Users on Rival Social Network Threads

Title: Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Plans to Bolster User Retention on Threads after Major Drop in Daily Active Users

Subtitle: Meta CEO addresses declining numbers and unveils strategies to reignite engagement

In a recent development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced his company’s intentions to introduce new features known as ‘retainer hooks’ to enhance user engagement on the social network Threads, a rival to Twitter (now X). The move comes after Threads witnessed a significant decline of more than half of its daily active users within a week, leaving Meta concerned about the platform’s future.

During an internal company meeting, audio of which was obtained by Reuters, Zuckerberg addressed Meta’s objective to retain as many users as possible. “Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people signed up, ideally it would be amazing if all of them, or at least half, stayed,” he stated. “We haven’t made it yet,” he added, acknowledging the need for immediate action.

The drop in Threads’ daily active users was alarming, with numbers plummeting from 49 million to 23.6 million in just one week. Furthermore, global internet usage also depicted a decline in engagement with the platform during this period.

Zuckerberg, however, believes that the drop is “normal,” but that doesn’t deter Meta’s determination to rectify the situation. They plan to introduce additional ‘retainer hooks,’ including the introduction of a desktop version and a search feature to entice users. Furthermore, Meta is looking to ensure the visibility of important threads within the Instagram application, as shared by Chris Cox, Meta’s Director of Products.

See also  [Opportunity Discovery]The "14th Five-Year" Mine Safety Production Plan is issued and the intelligent mine industry chain may attract attention_ Securities Times Network

Threads, offering a Twitter-like interface, initially witnessed an exceptional start, drawing in 2 million users within its first two hours of operation and surpassing the 100 million registered user mark in under a week. The platform allows users to create concise text messages of up to 500 characters, accompanied by photos and videos up to 5 minutes in length, complemented by buttons for liking, commenting, quoting, and sharing.

Meta’s strategic introduction of ‘retainer hooks’ aims to reignite user interest and boost engagement on Threads after the notable decline. With these updates, Meta hopes to revitalize the social network and create a stronger user experience, ultimately regaining its lost traction and fostering a vibrant community.

You may also like

Circular economy, padel tournament on rubber courts recycled...

Shengqu Games Delights Fans at 2023 ChinaJoy with...

Rich people leave millions to their pets

Maserati’s revenues rise to 1.3 billion, over 15,000...

Federal Statistical Office: Germany’s economy stagnates in the...

Alzheimer’s, so the algorithm diagnoses the disease early....

Prioritizing Stable and Healthy Development: Beijing Municipal Commission...

Parties – Chrupalla does not expect a Union...

The White House Monitoring Gasoline Prices Amidst Concerns...

Pernigotti, also Invitalia in the field to save...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy