Meta Plans to Add ‘Retainer Hooks’ After Sharp Decline in Daily Active Users on Rival Social Network Threads

Title: Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Plans to Bolster User Retention on Threads after Major Drop in Daily Active Users

Subtitle: Meta CEO addresses declining numbers and unveils strategies to reignite engagement

In a recent development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced his company’s intentions to introduce new features known as ‘retainer hooks’ to enhance user engagement on the social network Threads, a rival to Twitter (now X). The move comes after Threads witnessed a significant decline of more than half of its daily active users within a week, leaving Meta concerned about the platform’s future.

During an internal company meeting, audio of which was obtained by Reuters, Zuckerberg addressed Meta’s objective to retain as many users as possible. “Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people signed up, ideally it would be amazing if all of them, or at least half, stayed,” he stated. “We haven’t made it yet,” he added, acknowledging the need for immediate action.

The drop in Threads’ daily active users was alarming, with numbers plummeting from 49 million to 23.6 million in just one week. Furthermore, global internet usage also depicted a decline in engagement with the platform during this period.

Zuckerberg, however, believes that the drop is “normal,” but that doesn’t deter Meta’s determination to rectify the situation. They plan to introduce additional ‘retainer hooks,’ including the introduction of a desktop version and a search feature to entice users. Furthermore, Meta is looking to ensure the visibility of important threads within the Instagram application, as shared by Chris Cox, Meta’s Director of Products.

Threads, offering a Twitter-like interface, initially witnessed an exceptional start, drawing in 2 million users within its first two hours of operation and surpassing the 100 million registered user mark in under a week. The platform allows users to create concise text messages of up to 500 characters, accompanied by photos and videos up to 5 minutes in length, complemented by buttons for liking, commenting, quoting, and sharing.

Meta’s strategic introduction of ‘retainer hooks’ aims to reignite user interest and boost engagement on Threads after the notable decline. With these updates, Meta hopes to revitalize the social network and create a stronger user experience, ultimately regaining its lost traction and fostering a vibrant community.

