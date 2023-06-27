Meta Platforms: Citigroup alza target price

Meta Platforms shares gain 1.8% on Wall Street, in the $283.5 area, after Citigroup raised the target price on the stock from $315 to $360, confirming the “Buy” rating.

Analysts have raised their advertising revenue projections for 2024, projected to grow 14% year-over-year, with Reels expected to generate approximately $10.5 billion in revenue as advertiser adoption increases.

Citigroup’s new target price implies a 29% increase since yesterday’s close. The average target price among analysts monitored by Bloomberg is $282.75, with 51 Buy, 9 Hold and 4 Sell ratings.

