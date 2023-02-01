Home Business Meta Platforms Q4 Earnings per Share Weaker than Estimates, Revenue Beats Estimates Provided by Investing.com
Meta Platforms Q4 Earnings per Share Weaker than Estimates, Revenue Beats Estimates Provided by Investing.com

Meta Platforms Q4 Earnings per Share Weaker than Estimates, Revenue Beats Estimates Provided by Investing.com
© Reuters Meta Platforms Q4 EPS misses expectations, revenue tops estimates

Investing.com – Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. The data showed that the company’s revenue beat analysts’ expectations and its earnings per share fell short of analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $1.76 and total revenue was $32.17B, while a previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $31.53B , with EPS of $2.26.

Shares of Meta Platforms rose 13.77% in after-hours trading after the earnings report, trading around $174.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms have risen 27% this year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 7.32% gain over the same period.

Before Meta Platforms announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the technology industry also announced their financial reports this month.

On January 24, Microsoft released its second-quarter financial report, with earnings per share of $2.32 and revenue of $52.7B. Wall Street’s performance expectations for the company were $2.3 per share and revenue of $53.12B.

In addition, Visa’s performance report released on January 26 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $7.9B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $2.01 on revenue of $7.7B .

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

See also  ECB: not just rates, QT is coming. BTP in short circuit

