New cuts in sight in Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and which is ferrying Zuckerberg into the metaverse.

Meta is preparing to cut thousands more jobs this week. The agency reports it Bloomberg citing some sources, according to which Mark Zuckerberg’s new cuts are motivated by financial targets.

After cutting 13% last November in an attempt to become a more efficient organization, Zuckerberg is now considering cutting thousands of other jobs for financial targets. In its previous round of cuts, Meta eliminated 11,000 job positions in what was its first major layoff.

Rumors of Zuckerberg’s layoffs continue amid many restructuring plans launched by big tech companies, including Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft and Salesforce. No official confirmation has yet come from the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

But the recent declarations of the managing director after the numbers of the last quarter, would in any case suggest that the downsizing of the group is not over yet. The CEO had in fact announced that 2023 would be “the year of efficiency” and that the company aimed to become “stronger and more agile”.