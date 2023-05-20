Meta presents its new AI chips

Meta bets on AI: here are the new chips for artificial intelligence

Meta goes straight to the metaverse and AI with a family of ad hoc chips conceived to be used in models of artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence. This was announced by Big Tech USA itself, unveiling its plans aimed at competing with other hi-tech titans in the world of AI.

On the occasion of a virtual event in which investments in artificial intelligence infrastructures were discussed, Meta (formerly Facebook) illustrated its project, which aims to produce semiconductors for computers that allow users to enter the world of AI.

In an interview released to CNBC by the deputy general manager of Meta’s infrastructure division, Alexis Bjorlinhe admitted that it is a costly goal to achieve, however reaffirming the group’s commitment to continue the initiative.

Among the new computer chips Meta is working on is the processor Meta Scalable Video Processor, o MSVP, designed to transmit video also in a green way, reducing energy costs.

“There was nothing on the market,” Bjorlin explained, that he could manage to convey 4 billion videos a day in the same efficient way desired by Meta.

L’other chips presented yesterday by the top management of the group is the first of what will be a family of processors designed to launch various initiatives focused on AI.

The name of this family of chips is Meta Training and Inference Accelerator, ovvero MTIA, specifically an accelerator for training and inference.

These are semiconductors whose purpose is to manage the “inference”, that is, that situation in which an already trained artificial intelligence model makes a prediction or performs an action.

Bjorlin explained that this new AI inference chip it will help manage some algorithms that Meta uses to show advertising spaces and content on the “news feeds” pages of those who use the social network Facebook, or Instagram.

Is the Taiwan giant TSMC behind the project?

The manager declined to answer the question of who will make the chip, but revealed in a blog post that the chip is part of the “TSMC’s 7nm Process” practically indicating that the giant Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), will launch the new technology.

Still, Bjorlin spoke of a “roadmap multigenerazionale” for the AI ​​family of chips, which includes processors used to train AI models.

That said, no details beyond the announcement of the inference chip have been disclosed.

No clarification even on what was reported by the Reuters news agency which previously spoke of Meta’s decision to cancel an AI chip project for inference and launch a new plan in 2025.

It must also be said that, not being active in the business of selling cloud computing services, unlike other hi-tech giants such as Alphabet, the holding company owned by Google, or Microsoft – both behemoths that are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, Meta does not feel compelled to reveal details about its AI chip designs to the public.

“If you look at what we are sharing, i.e. our two chips that we developed, you will understand that we are allowing you to take a look at what we are developing within the company – explained Bjorlin – We didn’t have to resort to advertising to do it, and we don’t need to. But, as you see, the world is interested.”

The deputy general manager of Meta, Aparna Ramani, he also specified that Meta’s new hardware was developed to work efficiently together with the software PyTorchalso launched ‘in-house’ by the giant, which has become one of the most popular tools used by third-party developers to create AI APP.

The new hardware, explained the executive, will be used to power the metaverse taskssuch as those of augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as to develop the so-called Generative AIwhich normally, explains the CNBC article that reported Meta’s announcements, refers to artificial intelligence software capable of creating complex texts, images and videos.

READ ALSO

Twitter out of the first European ETF on the Metaverse, here’s who enters its place