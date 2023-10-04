Meta Proposes Payment Option to Remove Personalized Ads on Instagram and Facebook

Meta is considering an alternative to tracking through ads on its social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook. Users have long voiced their concerns over the overwhelming data tracking on these platforms, and now the parent company, Meta, wants to offer a payment option in exchange for removing personalized ads.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta has already presented this proposal to the regulatory bodies of the European Union. If approved, users will have the choice to pay a monthly fee and stop seeing ads or continue to use the free apps and accept the ads while being tracked.

The proposed monthly payment is 10 euros to eliminate ads on the web version of Instagram or Facebook. However, the cost for removing ads from the mobile apps would increase to 13 euros due to commissions charged by Google and Apple for purchases made on Android and iOS, respectively.

The response from European regulators is now awaited, as they need to evaluate the legality of offering a paid option for privacy rights. Max Schrems, the honorary president of privacy rights group noyb, expressed concern over this idea, questioning if paying for privacy rights may create a situation where only the wealthy can enjoy such rights.

Meanwhile, TikTok has also announced a similar plan. The social media platform is conducting trials for a paid and ad-free option, currently priced at $4.99. Unlike Facebook, TikTok plans to offer this feature in all markets it operates in, as a way to diversify its income.

It remains to be seen how users will respond to these alternatives and if paying for privacy rights will become a common trend. Meta has not commented on the information yet.