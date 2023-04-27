Meta pushes the Wall Street rally, Europe closes cautiously. US GDP below expectations

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The quarterly reports of the major European banks offset fears about a deteriorating macroeconomic situation in the United States, with GDP slowing down in the first quarter and inflation holding up above expectations, and keeping the European stock markets afloat, which closed in equilibrium. Wall Street instead pushes upwards, thanks to better-than-expected quarterly results (particularly that of Meta) and despite the disappointing US GDP. In Europe, the indices sought a direction for most of the session, to then confirm themselves not far from parity with the positive FTSE MIB in Piazza Affari supported in part by purchases on banks but held back by strong sales on St and Tenaris. Close to parity the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the AEX in Amsterdam, while the CAC 40 in Paris closed positive.

Wall Street up with Meta rally. GDP in sharp braking

Wall Street closes sharply higher, with the NASDAQ 100 in evidence (+2.43%), thanks above all to the quarterly reports of the technology sector, despite the latest economic data showing a slowdown in the US economy and a rise in inflation. US GDP increased by 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, after +2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, against expectations for a 2% increase. The data PCE on inflation increased in the first quarter of 2023 from 3.7% in the previous quarter to 4.2%. Now, 78.1% of experts, according to data from the Cme Group, expect a interest rate hike by 25 basis points at the next Fed meeting, scheduled for May 2-3.

On equities, Meta Platforms is the best stock on the S&P 500 after the accounts published in Wednesday’s market close session; Microsoft Corp, after the +7.28% on the eve following the quarterly, is little moved. Comcast shares were up after the media company reported adjusted earnings per share of 92 cents on revenues of $29.69 billion, versus expectations for 82 cents on $29.3 billion.

St collapses hit by sales, Tenaris hurts too

A session to forget for Stmicroelectronics which is sinking in Piazza Affari, despite the first quarter results higher than forecasts and generally appreciated by analysts and the upward adjustment of the estimates on revenues for 2023. On the stock, which has sold almost 10%, the “headwinds” linked to the demand for personal electronics and computer peripherals, which weakened further, weighed heavily. A few days ago it was Texas Instruments that sounded the alarm about demand, then Samsung arrived, which reported the lowest quarterly operating profit in the last 14 years.

Tenaris announced quarterly numbers: net income was higher than expected, flying 124% to $1.129 billion, $0.96 per share. The results exceeded analysts’ estimates, but the company expects that, after the record results of the first quarter, “sales and margins will remain at good levels”, but “the rest of the year will show a gradual and sequential decline”. A guidance, in short, that the Intermonte experts consider “rather cautious”. In the oil sector, Saipem and Enicon are also bad for crude oil, which is struggling to recover from the lows of the last month.