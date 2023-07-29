Meta, quarter up from 32 billion dollars. Shadows on AI

Meta (Facebook), a good quarter exceeding expectations

“We had a good quarter,” he said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (Facebook) presenting the results of the second quarter of the year to the analysts. “We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and have the most exciting roadmap in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels. We have new AI products in the pipeline and Quest 3 launching in the fall.” META topped estimates with its three-month earnings, and shares soared nearly 8%. 32 billion dollars against the 31.06 billion dollars expected by the stock market. Earnings per share also came in better than expected, at $2.98 versus an expected $2.92.

READ ALSO: Meta, Threads booms in users: over 10 million accesses in less than 7 hours

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

