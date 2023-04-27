Meta records first revenue increase in almost a year

The Facebook group exceeded analysts’ expectations with its quarterly figures. Also: Britain is blocking Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard and Amazon is cutting jobs.

The Facebook parent company Meta reported the first increase in sales in almost a year on Wednesday. In the first quarter of 2023, revenue rose 3% year-over-year to $28.6 billion – a sign that the advertising business is recovering after three quarters of declining sales. Analysts had expected a decline. Despite the growth, quarterly profit fell 10 percent to $5.7 billion due to increased spending. Shares rose more than 12 percent in after-hours trading.

Over the past six months, Meta has taken a number of cost-cutting measures, including two rounds of mass layoffs. The company expects to spend $3 billion to $5 billion this year on restructuring and severance costs. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced a “year of efficiency” at Meta. Meta previously faced criticism from investors amid declining ad spending and heavy investments in strategic areas like artificial intelligence and the “Metaverse.” [Mehr bei Bloomberg, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, Handelsblatt und Techcrunch]

UK regulators have vetoed the takeover of the video games company Activision Blizzard through Microsoft inserted. They fear the $69 billion deal could hurt competition in cloud gaming. Experts were surprised by the decision – compared to the console business, cloud gaming is a dwarf. Microsoft plans to appeal the decision. Activision shares fell 11 percent on Wednesday. [Mehr bei Manager Magazin, Financial Times, CNBC und Reuters]

The disgraced Theranos-Founder Elizabeth Holmes will not start her 11-year sentence today. She had appealed against an earlier decision requiring her to remain in detention pending a new trial. The 39-year-old was scheduled to serve her sentence in a minimum-security prison in Houston, Texas. The appeal automatically postpones her incarceration. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison last year for defrauding investors in her failed blood testing company. [Mehr bei The Guardian, CNBC, Wall Street Journal und Techcrunch]

Amazon has begun laying off employees in its Cloud Computing and Human Resources departments. Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and HR director Beth Galetti briefed employees in the US, Canada and Costa Rica on the job cuts. The layoffs are part of previously announced job cuts that are expected to affect 9,000 employees. The tech group also announced that it would completely stop production of the Halo fitness and sleep trackers. [Mehr bei Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, The Verge]

A group of Youtube-Temporary Workers in Texas voted unanimously to join Alphabet– Union voted. That could Google, whose parent company is Alphabet, to engage in collective bargaining with its workers in the US for the first time. The employees were recruited through staffing firm Cognizant but believe they are also employees of Google, which operates YouTube. Alphabet has repeatedly denied employing the contract workers. [Mehr bei Bloomberg, Techcrunch und The Information]

The car supplier Bosch According to its own statements, it wants parts of the US chip manufacturer TSI Semiconductors take over. Bosch expects the purchase to be completed this year. The Californian company TSI Semiconductors employs 250 people and produces large volumes of silicon chips, including for the automotive industry. Bosch intends to convert production to silicon carbide semiconductors in the future – and will invest around 1.4 billion euros in this. It is the largest single investment in Bosch history. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt, Manager Magazin und Spiegel]

The streaming provider Year presented its results for the first quarter on Wednesday. Revenue rose 1 percent to $741 million from the year-ago quarter, but the company reported a net loss of $193.6 million. Roku added 1.6 million active streaming accounts. Although the company’s results came in above analysts’ expectations, Roku told investors that its advertising business remains challenging. [Mehr bei The Information und Techcrunch]

