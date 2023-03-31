Home Business Meta removes remote work from new job postings
Business

Meta removes remote work from new job postings

by admin
Meta removes remote work from new job postings

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an internal analysis has shown that face-to-face work is more productive.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is telling managers not to post jobs that allow remote work.

This is another sign that Meta is moving away from the remote and home office culture that has taken hold, particularly during the pandemic.

A company spokesman said the stop to new jobs with the option to work remotely was “only temporary”.

Meta is removing the remote work option for new job postings – at least for the time being. Recruiters have been told they can no longer post new jobs where the work location is stated as “remote” or outside of an existing office. Two people familiar with the company told Business Insider.

The move is another sign that the company is moving away from its previous friendly stance on remote work and home office. Other tech companies, including Amazon, Apple and Snap, are already obliging their employees to come back to the office – despite the outrage of some employees.

See also  European stocks cautious, tech in the spotlight. Oil at the top since 2014

You may also like

Türkiye agrees to Finland joining NATO

Banks, administrators to keep an eye on

COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2022 Annual Results Focusing...

Qatargate, Kaili: “At first I thought about suicide....

Investigation of the CS takeover – The finance...

US labor market: initial claims for unemployment benefits...

Donald Trump: candidacy strengthened by legal proceedings

Work and family: how much “conciliation” weighs on...

Promo code for Growney ends: Get a 100...

Slovak workers at Mirafiori. Doubts and suspicions about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy