According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an internal analysis has shown that face-to-face work is more productive. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is telling managers not to post jobs that allow remote work. This is another sign that Meta is moving away from the remote and home office culture that has taken hold, particularly during the pandemic. A company spokesman said the stop to new jobs with the option to work remotely was “only temporary”.

Meta is removing the remote work option for new job postings – at least for the time being. Recruiters have been told they can no longer post new jobs where the work location is stated as “remote” or outside of an existing office. Two people familiar with the company told Business Insider.

The move is another sign that the company is moving away from its previous friendly stance on remote work and home office. Other tech companies, including Amazon, Apple and Snap, are already obliging their employees to come back to the office – despite the outrage of some employees.