The announcement of the maxi layoffs of Meta ex Facebook through the mouth of the CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself has arrived: Meta is already putting 13% of its staff at the door, or more than 11,000 employees.

Zuckerberg, in the spotlight with his metaverse anxiety, responsible, among other things, according to several strategists of the Meta stock crash (over -70% since the beginning of the year), broke the news with a letter sent to employees:

“Today, I share with you some of the most difficult changes we’ve made throughout Meta’s history – Zuckerberg announced – I have decided to reduce our team size by approximately 13%, and to let go of more than 11,000 of our talented employees. We are also launching additional measures to become a more efficient and lean company by reducing discretionary expenses and extending the freezing of hiring until the first quarter “ of 2023.

Toast the stock, which in the pre-market on Wall Street leaps by about 5%.

“This is a sad time, and there is no other way to put it. To those who will leave, I offer my thanks for all that you have given in this place “.

Employees affected by layoffs they will receive 16 weeks’ pay, plus two additional weeks of pay for each year of service. Meta will cover health insurance for a period of six months.

CEO Mark Zuckerbeg explained how the layoffs will work:

“There is no correct way to proceed with a layoff, but we hope to get you all relevant information as quickly as possible and to do everything we can to support you at this stage.”

Everyone will soon receive an email informing them of the consequences of this layoff.

“Subsequently – continued Zuckerberg – all affected employees will have the opportunity to talk to someone to have their questions answered and participate in information sessions “.

“I believe that our company is deeply undervalued today – continued the number one of Meta ex Facebook – Billions of people use our services to connect and our communities continue to grow. Our core business is among the most profitable ever built and has enormous potential. And we are leaders in developing the technology that will define the future of social connection and the next computing platform. We do historically important work. I am sure that if we work efficiently, we will emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever ”.