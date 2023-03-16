Meta, the agreement with SIAE vanishes. No music on Mark Zuckerberg’s social networks

Salta the agreement between Siae e Meta. Now what happens? In essence, it will no longer be possible to accompany posts, reels and stories with songs protected by Siae. So the music protected by the Society non will be able more to be used in the Social media content from Mark Zuckerberg’s group. In a note from Meta we read: “Unfortunately we are not managed to renew our licensing agreement with Siae. The protection of the copyrights of composers and artists is an absolute priority for us and for this reason, starting today, we will start the procedure to remove the songs of the SIAE repertoire within our music library”.

Meta, SIAE responds for the lack of agreement

