by admin
Meta Platforms – former Facebook led by Mark Zuckerberg – would be close to launching a massive layoff, scissoring several thousand employees. This is what the Wall Street Journal reports, adding that the announcement on the maxi cuts to the workforce should arrive the day after tomorrow, Wednesday 9 November. Not just Elon Musk’s new Twitter, which made its debut by firing about half of its employees. The flurry of workforce cuts continues to make headlines in corporate America, particularly among US Big Tech.

