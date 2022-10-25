Destination in the storm: theformerly of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is increasingly besieged by criticism, with shareholders starting to express their dissent aloud, frustrated by too many daydreams that the group’s CEO is doing it on the metaverse.

The metaverse dream, metaverse in English, seems to have become according to some a real obsession of the number one of the group, to the detriment of the title, who is paying the sell charge on the Stock Exchange:

according to Cnbc data, in the first nine months of 2022, Meta Platforms stock was among the 5 worst performers of the entire S&P 500, taking a loss of -59.66%.

Since the beginning of the year, the flight from Meta shares resulted in a drop of -61.5%, compared to the decline of about 30% in the Nasdaq 100 index, while from the day of the announcement relating to the decision to change the name from Facebook to Meta, or from October 28, 2021, the fall was equal to -59%. It was only a matter of time: in the end the long-term shareholder Altimeter Capital Management he blurted out, sending in the last hours an open letter to the top management of the American company, signed by the president and CEO of the investment company, Brad Gerstner.

Recently a warning to Meta’s strategy had also come from Mr. Big Short Michael Burry who, on Twitter, had written as follows: “Seems Meta has a New Coke problem”making a comparison between Zuckerberg’s strategy and the “New Coke” recipe that the colossus of soft drinks Coca-Cola launched in 1985, with disastrous results.

Like Coca-Cola's historic New Coke flop. Mr. Big Short Michael Burry sinks Zuckerberg's metaverse dream

Gerstner wrote in black and white that Meta has too many employees and that it is moving too slowly in trying to maintain (and it should be said, also restore) investor confidence.

The time has come to bake a plan that brings back the magic, that returns “the mojo”, as the investor said, writing the expression in the letter “mojo back”. How to do it? Cut the staff by 20% and put a damper on the expenses that the group is making by investing too many green bucks in the technology of the metaverse.

The limit has to be set at $ 5 billion a year, which means enough for Zuckerberg’s mega investments in VR software and hardware aimed at creating the metaverse, various avatars and other attached and connected virtual realities:

“Meta needs to restore the trust of investors, employees and the tech community in order to attract, inspire and retain the best people in the world. In a nutshell, Meta needs to get in shape and get back to focus“, wrote Gerstner.

It should be noted that Altimer Capital held more than 2 million Meta shares at the end of the second quarter of this year. The content of the letter seems to fail Zuckerberg’s eagerness to expand into the metaverse, in virtual reality and augmented reality.

Above all, the decision of the CEO of invest 10 billion per year in technology aimed at realizing the dream of the metaverse, which many brand as a simple delusion. A bet that has met with criticism from many: on the other hand, the growth in the turnover of the former Facebook has already slowed down, so much so that the giant has already been forced to cut costs and freeze hires, to cope to a competition that is becoming increasingly fierce among other things.

Icing on the cake, it went haywire today too the Meta Whatsapp APP.

'Meta needs to get its mojo back'. Shareholder says no more metaverse sprees

Brad Gerstner complained that, “As well as other companies that have found each other in a zero-interest world (a world that has also had a long life, with the zero-rate policy of various central banks, the ECB, the Fed in the lead), Meta is derailed in excess: too many people, too many ideas, too little urgency “. It is time, therefore, that “Meta take back his magic”.

Alias: “Meta needs to get its mojo back”.

The number one of Altimer Capital certainly did not limit himself to criticism, presenting his cure, aimed at making the group go back to the Olympus of US Big Tech.

According to Gerstner, to double its cash flow to $ 40 billion a yearMeta should cut staff by at least 20%, reduce capex by at least 5 billion to 25 billion dollars, and precisely limit investments in the metaverse and in Reality Labs. at $ 5 billion a year.

On October 11, Meta announced the launch of a new high-end headset, the Quest Pro. However, there are few signs that Meta’s metaverse APPs, such as that of Horizon Worlds, are really conquering the public.

“More – Gerstner pointed out – there is also confusion on the part of people about what the metaverse means. If the group invested 1-2 billion dollars a year in this project (therefore much less than what it is aiming now), then maybe that confusion would not even be a problem “.

Regarding the recommended staff cuts, equal to 20%, the investor said he believed that, in this way, Meta would return to the staff of last year, in a context, among other things, that does not justify spending spree, given the intensity with which the cost of capital and interest rates have risen recently.

Finally, Gerstner reassured that he had no belligerent intentions: Altimer Capital’s goal is not to give orders to Meta, but to collaborate with the top management. Even because “We believe in this team”, in fact we read in the letter.

No response has arrived at the moment from the direct company concerned.

“We believe the recommendations outlined above can create a more agile, more productive, and more focused society – a company that recovers its confidence and momentum. – underlined Brad Gerstner again –A company, therefore, with the “mojo back”.

Many times former Facebook CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg he remarked on his faith in the metaverse.

They hit the statements made in an interview with Cnbc a few months ago, when the manager predicted an army of 1 billion people ready to go shopping with their avatars.

Meta stock lost 0.22% yesterday to $ 129.72.

Meta Platforms will announce the third quarter accounts tomorrow, Wednesday 26 October, after the end of the session on Wall Street. Zacks’ consensus forecast earnings per share at $ 1.82, down 43.5% yoy, on revenue of $ 27.44 billion, down 5.4% yoy.

The Bank of America sting came yesterdaywith analyst Justin Post who downgraded the rating on Meta from “buy” to “neutral”, citing fears related to the trend in advertising revenue, competition and ambitions on the metaverse. – The 12-month target price was scissored from the previous $ 196 to $ 150.