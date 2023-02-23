Home Business Meta under investigation for alleged tax evasion. The prosecutor: “870 million hole”
Business

Meta under investigation for alleged tax evasion. The prosecutor: “870 million hole”

by admin
Meta under investigation for alleged tax evasion. The prosecutor: “870 million hole”

Tax, in Milan investigation into alleged 870 million Meta tax evasion

The Prosecutor of Milan investigates for omitted payment of VAT, between 2015 and 2021, for an amount of approximately 870 million euros by Meta, the company that controls Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger. The file was sent to the prosecutors of the Lombard capital by colleagues from the European Anti-Fraud Prosecutor’s Office (After that).

The disputed amount to the American giant of Mark Zuckerberg was counted by the economic and financial police unit of the Finance Guard. The news of the tax assessments was anticipated by the daily Il Fatto, but as reported by qualified sources, the investigation also passed under the responsibility of the Milanese prosecutors.

Facebook, Meta: “New layoffs are coming”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Cupra born, first official interior images

You may also like

Moldova, Putin revokes the decree: this is why...

Circle: agreement for the digitization of an important...

Melissa Satta, double with Berrettini and Fashion Week...

The fever for the primaries brings the Democratic...

UniCredit, Mps, Intesa & Co: outlook, rating e...

Germany: Ifo still improving in February at 91.1...

West Bank, Israeli army raid on Nablus. 10...

Inflation down: consumer price index slows to +10%...

Istat: construction production returns to growth in November...

Italy under pro-Russian hacker attack. Affected sites, banks,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy