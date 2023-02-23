Tax, in Milan investigation into alleged 870 million Meta tax evasion

The Prosecutor of Milan investigates for omitted payment of VAT, between 2015 and 2021, for an amount of approximately 870 million euros by Meta, the company that controls Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger. The file was sent to the prosecutors of the Lombard capital by colleagues from the European Anti-Fraud Prosecutor’s Office (After that).

The disputed amount to the American giant of Mark Zuckerberg was counted by the economic and financial police unit of the Finance Guard. The news of the tax assessments was anticipated by the daily Il Fatto, but as reported by qualified sources, the investigation also passed under the responsibility of the Milanese prosecutors.

