The Meta Platforms stock accelerates upwards (+6%) at the opening of the Wall Street session and is among the best in the S&P 500, the only one that is not part of the financial and banking sectors, which are bouncing today after the sell-off of Yesterday.

Meta Platforms has announced it will cut another 10,000 jobs, under a one-year workforce reduction plan “in the name of efficiency,” as CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently termed 2023.

It was Zuckerberg himself who announced the cuts, with a post on the Meta blog.

The holding company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram had already cut more than 11,000 jobs in November, equal to about 13% of its total workforce. Since the beginning of the year, Meta’s stock has gained almost 60% and has now recovered the losses accumulated over the last year.

