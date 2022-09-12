Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has expanded its range of replicants with three new proposals in the thematic range (cyber security, optical and photonic technologies, multi-thematic exhibition) and the new “Access” range (metaverso) that aims to provide investors with tactical or strategic tools to create exposure to non-traditional opportunities. All four of the new funds incorporate one ESG dimension which aims to exclude companies that do not comply with the United Nations Global Compact.

“Thematic investing strategies have attracted the attention of investors in recent years, thanks to their ability to intercept structural changes in the way we work and live. By developing our range of ETFs, we at LGIM have always tried to offer investors a differentiated and as pure access as possible to those new emerging issues that will shape our future. Three of the funds we are launching today replicate the performance of some of the companies that are most shaping the global economy, while the Global Thematic Fund wants to offer exposure to multiple themes through an easily accessible format“, He remarks Aanand Venkatramanan, Head of ETFs di Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) per l’area EMEA.

Metaverso

The metaverse is what will define the future of the internet: a world based on virtual reality where people can work, travel, play and live. The growth opportunities are substantial, with Meta Platforms which alone spent over $ 10 billion on metaverse R&D last year. However, this theme is still in its early stages and LGIM has identified several investment opportunities mainly related to those developments that have yet to be implemented, ranging from the supply of hardware to the development of software and networks, up to digital payments. The L&G Metaverse ESG Exclusions UCITS ETF aims to offer exposure to companies directly involved in the creation of new technologies for the metaverse.

Cybersecurity EM

Innovation has led to a growth in cybersecurity which has allowed companies to defend themselves against cyber attacks over time. Today, the industry sees an expansion of those segments in which some of the companies active in cybersecurity have specialized, which include the development of anti-virus software, anti-malware software, cloud security and more secure hardware.

LGIM, which launched the first European ETF on cybersecurity in 2015, with the launch of theL&G Emerging Cyber Security ESG Exclusions UCITS ETF wants to provide exposure to this rapidly expanding megatrend as a complement to its ETF already available on the market. The new fund will focus on emerging industry segments such as hardware security, external threat intelligence and blockchain-enabled security solutions; in addition, it also targets segments, such as cloud and network security solutions, which are also covered by the first ETF.

Science of light

Optical technology and photonics are the science of creating, manipulating, transmitting and sensing light and it is ironic that the impact it has on our lives is little known, as it is one of the most used technologies in our daily life. Smartphone displays, precision farming, vehicle sensors, fiber optic broadband, laser surgery and more are all related to photonics. Even the European Commission has recognized it as one of the fundamental technologies of the 21st century, as it is able to reduce the gap between the physical world and the digital systems found there. The latest estimates reveal that the photonics sector is expected to grow at a rate equal to more than double that of world GDP and triple that of the EU. L’L&G Optical Technology & Photonics ESG Exclusions UCITS ETF is the first ETF in Europe to provide exposure to the industry’s leading companies. The constituents of the underlying index also include theItalian El.En (among the leading global manufacturers of lasers for medical and surgical use). The underlying investment strategy leverages the experience of the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC), the largest association of companies active in photonics in the world.

Diversify on multiple themes

Finally, LGIM launched theL&G Global Thematic ESG Exclusions UCITS ETF, a fund based on a diversified and risk-adjusted basket of companies active in several investment themes, but all based on innovation and long-term growth. It was developed for those investors looking to access multiple themes at the same time. This fund brings together the various investment sectors managed individually by the various LGIM strategies, for a total of 9 areas in the fields of technology, energy, resources and demographic change.

This ETF has a diversified exposure to 400-500 stocks, presenting little overlap both between them and compared to traditional equity universes. Exposure to multiple complementary themes leads to reduced concentration and lower portfolio volatility. In this sense, the underlying index, the Solactive L&G Global Thematic NTR, in the last 5 years has a maximum drawdown of 31.6% compared to -33.7% for the MSCI World.

Giancarlo Sandrin, Italy Country Head di Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), commented: “Thematic investing is about identifying those opportunities that can bring structural and fundamental changes in our lives, in our work and in society. Investment strategies that look at this type of trend have had a strong interest from our clients for many years. We believe these new funds will be important additions to our range of ETFs, targeting both investors looking for purer exposure to certain themes and those looking to invest in a diversified way without having to choose a specific theme.”