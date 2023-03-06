In the past two years, the concepts of VR and the metaverse have been hot. Meta has bet heavily on this field, and as a result, it has lost tens of billions of dollars. Now it has been sucked away by AI, forcing Meta to sell its head-mounted display equipment. Significant price cuts, including a straight drop of 3,500 yuan for the Quest Pro headset.

Meta’s three headsets currently on sale have all dropped in price.Among them, the highest-end and latest-generation Quest Pro headset has been reduced from $1,499 to $999, a price reduction of about 3,500 yuan.

The 256GB version of Quest 2 will be reduced from $499 to $429, and the 128GB version of Quest 2 will remain at $399. The new price will take effect from March 5.

Meta explained,This price reduction is the company’s hope that more people can afford it, and let as many people as possible experience VR virtual reality technologywhich is why they developed a VR headset that doesn’t require a PC or a console.

Quest Pro was released in November last year, using a brand new processor, the mobile chip XR2 Plus jointly developed with Snapdragon, which is 50% more powerful than the XR2 chip in Quest 2, and the screen resolution on each eye has also been upgraded. With a pixel density of 1800*1920, the picture is finer than Quest 2’s 1440*1600 resolution, and the thickness is 40% smaller than Quest 2, making it lighter.

In addition, there have been rumors that Tencent is negotiating the introduction of the Quest series of headsets, and the domestic version is expected to usher in the licensed version of Quest products, but this matter has not been conclusive, after all, Metaverse is currently in a stage of declining hype as a whole.