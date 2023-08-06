Meter replacement: do I have to accept it?

Answer by Cinzia Altomare, consultant in the field of insurance, risk management and prevention and author for Giuffrè Francis Lefebvre.

The first concerns the obligation for the user to accept the change of the gas meter. The replacement of the meter has already been mandatory since December 2016, precisely on the basis of the provisions of the Arera resolution correctly cited by the reader herself.

The distribution companies are in fact obliged to replace the old mechanical meters with new electronic devices, to allow for the improvement of the energy consumption detection system. Since the meter does not belong to the user, but to the distributor himself, he has the right to demand its replacement. So I’m afraid the lady will have to agree to the same.

The new meters, however, are much easier to read and are designed to allow immediate verification of gas consumption in the billing period, so as to be able to save on utilities on the one hand and ensure that the supplier sends the customer bills based on more precise and reliable data, in order to improve the quality of the sales and distribution service, also gaining on reading time, which is carried out remotely, according to pre-established intervals.

The substitution is therefore designed to favor the consumer, also following the requests made at the time by Federconsumatori for his protection. The second issue is more complex and concerns the alleged harmfulness of these smart meters, called “smart meters”.

These are radio frequency devices that work wirelessly and are therefore accused of contributing to the so-called phenomenon of electrosmog, or electromagnetic pollution, adding to the numerous devices that produce electromagnetic waves in our homes. Furthermore, smart meters would produce electromagnetic fields continuously, because they seem to communicate with each other and with neighborhood control units in “mesh network” systems, whose signals bounce from one smart meter to another, before reaching the final control unit. Microwave exposure would then also be amplified by neighbors’ meters, for example.

The matter is controversial, because for years the equipment that works in wi-fi has been accused of causing damage to people’s health and the opinions of scientists in this regard are very different.

The Anie federation, a member of Confindustria, which represents the electrotechnical and electronic companies operating in Italy, claims that – based on its data – smart meters do not pollute (as the producers of this technology also reiterate). In fact, most of the time they “measure and account” without producing any radio emissions. Only during the transmission phase, the smart meter would emit a radio signal with very low power.

For example, cell phones and smartphones transmit between 700 and 1000 milliwatts, while your smart meter would transmit at 1/10th of their power. Furthermore, the smart meter transmits for just three seconds a day at distances from the user that are often considerable (unlike a smartphone, which is always on and in close contact). For this reason, its battery would last 15 years, compared to 1 or 2 days of that of a mobile phone.

There are therefore some studies that contrast the theories on the harmfulness of these meters, but we have no scientific evidence that demonstrates one or the other thesis in an incontrovertible manner, so much so that the position of the various European countries on the issue is still clear.

I don’t know the pathology from which the lady suffers or even the number of electronic devices in her home, regardless of the smart meter, but – given that the replacement of the meter is mandatory – I would advise her to contact a consumer association that you meet its thought (there are some that take different positions) and try to join the initiatives it has undertaken in this regard.

