MILANO – The sector of methane gas distribution for cars it risks succumbing to the ever stronger blows of the energy crisis. There are numerous reports, throughout Italy, of gas stations closingpermanent or temporary.

He confirms it Dante Natali, president of Federmetano, the national trade federation: “The sector is facing unimaginable difficulties, which unfortunately in some cases are also dragging along family and human tragedies. Many distributors are forced to remain closed because the wholesale gas retailers did not want to sign new contracts , evidently for the fear that the conditions could not be met “, in the context of the sharp increase in the prices of energy goods and gas in particular. “Often this decision has been taken against individuals who have always paid up to now” explains Natali.

There are also distributors who preferred to close because, failing to sell for less than 3 euros per kilogram, they found themselves practically without customers. “Until last month – he says Paolo Rossi, one of the partners of Mas Metano, a company that has two service stations, one in Settimo Milanese and the other in Milan – we had a fixed-price contract with Snam, thanks to which we were able to offer natural gas for cars at € 1.99 per kilo. We were among the most competitive in town. Now that we have managed to renew the contract, we had to raise the price to € 2.89 and overnight we lost about 40% of our customers. What leaves me amazed is that, with all the talk that is being made about this crisis, there is nothing for methane from vehicles. It’s as if we didn’t even exist. “

“After all the requests we made to the government – Natali adds to the dose – highlighting an unsustainable and unparalleled situation, the only measure taken for our sector was the reduction of VAT from 22 to 5%, which became operational in May, two months later than the similar provision for petrol. But I would like to underline that the price of natural gas has increased up to 15 times, reaching over 300 euros per megawatt hour last August, compared to the average of the last 15 years, which at an international level was around 20-25 euros “. , emphasizes the president of Federmetano, “gas prices had begun to rise, putting a strain on our sector, as early as October 2021. For a year now, operators have been trying in every way to cope with the situation to go meeting all those families, typically with medium-low incomes, who have chosen 1.1 million methane vehicles (this is the figure that circulates in Italy, ndr) both to save money and to reduce the environmental impact compared to the more polluting traditional fuels. Here, today these families find themselves with distributors closed or open at unacceptable prices “, with figures as mentioned above 3 euros per kilo.

“In the province of Ravenna – testifies Gianni Bessi, regional councilor of the Democratic Party in Emilia Romagna and expert on energy issues – many distributors are closing because they no longer have a market at current prices. The few who manage to sell under 2 euros, because they probably have long-term contracts, do so on a limited basis and in that period of time they are stormed, with kilometric lines. A situation that is creating enormous problems for those who, like me, own a methane vehicle “.

“Yet, we cannot ignore the efforts – urges Natali – that our sector is making in reducing carbon dioxide. Just think that, in October 2021, 30% of the gas supplied nationally was of organic origin. Among the many requests made, we asked to speed up the conversion to biomethane. Only that even here today there is a problem: prices have soared because prices are being formed on the Italian PSV gas market. Hence our request. to release the price of biomethane from fossil fuels, a bit like we are already trying to do for the production of electricity from renewable sources. So far we have not achieved anything, but we will return to the office with the new government. The risk, increasingly concrete, is that 70 years of the history of methane gas for cars will be canceled. A story, among other things, that began in Italy “concludes Natali with bitterness.