«Starting next April 1, SFBM (CNG cylinder fund services) will cut the contribution to shippers, gas suppliers, by 35% for the next quarter, which will drop from 0.062 euros per cubic meter to 0.040. A significant reduction in percentage terms, made possible thanks to an optimization and rationalization of costs, which should affect the price of methane at the pump and translate into savings for the consumer of around 4 cents per kg».

This was announced in a note by Marco Mele, sole director of SFBM, after having shared this choice with the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto: «This decision, which also responds to the requests of the trade associations, is a first but important a step that we are able to take and which is part of a broader path that we intend to undertake with the aim of following up on our resolutions, reducing costs for those who own methane vehicles. It is necessary to underline – adds Mele – that the cut of the contribution will not in any way affect the safety standards that we have the task of guaranteeing and which are our core business“.

