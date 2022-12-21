Source: Huachuang Futures Author: Huachuang Futures

Research report text

【Methanol】

Logic: On Tuesday, the main methanol futures contract MA2305 closed at 2,549 yuan/ton, a decrease of 49 yuan/ton, or 1.89%, from the settlement price of the previous trading day.

In terms of spot goods, the mainstream quotation of national standard methanol in Taicang market is 2610 yuan/ton, down 20 yuan/ton from the previous trading day.

It takes time to adapt to the epidemic policy, and it will have a great impact on people’s lives in a short period of time. There is no big fluctuation on the supply side of methanol, and the demand drops slightly. Although the end of the epidemic prevention and control is good for the later economic recovery, it will take time to realize it.

Years ago, the domestic market mainly showed the return of funds, and after a period of rising, the possibility of methanol futures rising sharply before the year was low. It is expected that methanol will mainly fluctuate in a wide range before the festival.

Trend view: It is recommended to wait and see.

【Glass】

Logic: On Tuesday, the closing price of the main glass futures contract FG2305 was 1,549 yuan/ton, a decrease of 6 yuan/ton, or 0.39%, from the settlement price of the previous trading day.

The spot price of Shahe float glass (large plate) is 1,428 yuan/ton, unchanged from the previous trading day.

After a wave of rising prices for glass, the losses of production companies have been slowed down to a certain extent. Although the macro policy is good for the real estate industry, the effect is relatively limited. Mainly wide shocks.

Trend view: It is recommended to wait and see.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.