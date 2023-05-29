Home » #Metoo: This is how companies should act in the event of incidents
Business

#Metoo: This is how companies should act in the event of incidents

by admin
#Metoo: This is how companies should act in the event of incidents

If a potential #Metoo case is reported in a company, employers must act.
Richard Drury / Getty Images

In mid-October 2017, the first so-called #Metoo case shook the world: the US film producer Harvey Weinstein molested, coerced and raped dozens of women from the film industry for decades – until the New York Times and later other media reported about it. At that time, the hashtag “Metoo” (German: me too) was created in the social networks, under which numerous people shared their experiences with sexual harassment.

A lot has happened since then. Above all, more and more victims dare to go public with their cases. Most recently, we reported on several #Metoo cases in the startup scene. This also shows that the problem does not only exist in the culture industry – sooner or later commercial companies will also have to deal with it.

Companies are legally obliged

Yara Hofbauer advises that they should ideally do this in good time. She is a lawyer in Vienna and advises companies on how to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. Her book “This is discrimination! Understanding what is behind the allegation” was published.

See also  Elections, Meloni (slightly) wins the challenge with Schlein. Voting analysis

You may also like

Japan and South Korea criticize North Korea’s planned...

Emilia Romagna, delegation on prevention to Schlein: the...

Electricity prices: Finland almost has to give away...

Ex Ilva, the clash with the top management...

Europe needs a better industrial policy

Greece and Türkiye: maritime realpolitik on the horizon?

MSI notebook 618 big sale to the highest...

Gramellini towards La7. Goodbye Rai after the outburst...

Long weekend of 2 June: high cost of...

2023 Zhongguancun Forum Held in Beijing 360 Liang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy