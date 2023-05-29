Metoo: This is how companies should act in the event of incidents

If a potential #Metoo case is reported in a company, employers must act. Richard Drury / Getty Images

In mid-October 2017, the first so-called #Metoo case shook the world: the US film producer Harvey Weinstein molested, coerced and raped dozens of women from the film industry for decades – until the New York Times and later other media reported about it. At that time, the hashtag “Metoo” (German: me too) was created in the social networks, under which numerous people shared their experiences with sexual harassment.

A lot has happened since then. Above all, more and more victims dare to go public with their cases. Most recently, we reported on several #Metoo cases in the startup scene. This also shows that the problem does not only exist in the culture industry – sooner or later commercial companies will also have to deal with it.

Companies are legally obliged

Yara Hofbauer advises that they should ideally do this in good time. She is a lawyer in Vienna and advises companies on how to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. Her book “This is discrimination! Understanding what is behind the allegation” was published.