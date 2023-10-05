Metro Bank: why the UK bank is shaking up the City of London

The stock of the British bank Metro Bank shakes the City, slipping to -29% only to be suspended several times from trading on the London stock exchange.

The crash was triggered by rumors according to which the group was considering the option of raising funds, through debt issuance and a capital increase operation, for a value of up to 600 million pounds.

The UK bank has issued a statement in an attempt to reassure the markets.

In the statement released today, we read that “the group continues to consider how best to strengthen its capital resources, with a particular focus on the £350 million senior non-preferred bonds which will mature in October 2025 ”.

Again, Metro Bank reported:

“The company continues to meet minimum capital requirements set by regulators, and is evaluating the merits of a range of options, including a combination of equity placement, debt issuance and/or refinancing and asset sales. No decision whether or not to proceed with any of these options has been made.”

From the rumors reported in the hours preceding the publication of the note, reported by Mark Kleinman, City correspondent for Sky, it emerged that, among the options studied by the bank, also the possibility of putting itself up for sale, in the event that the refinancing proves to be too expensive. The Financial Times later reported that UK markets regulators had summoned both Metro’s CEO and chairman to address the bank’s crisis.

Metro Bank also gave updates in the press release regarding the balance sheet numbers, highlighting the bank’s profitability reported in the three consecutive quarters ended June 30, 2023, and adding that it expects an update for the third quarter of the year that demonstrates the continuous growth momentum and, also, the acquisition of new customers, in line with expectations.

The British bank’s stock has lost more than 50% over the last month, leading the group’s market capitalization to slip to a value of around 60 million pounds, significantly below the 2018 peak of £3.5 billion. The sharp sell-off was triggered by UK regulators’ decision not to approve a request to lower the capital threshold required for its mortgage division.

The bank managed to return to profit in the first half of 2023 for the first time since the accounts scandal that exploded in 2019, when it was learned that the institution had underestimated the risk linked to some of its loans. In July this year, CEO Daniel Frumkin stated that 2023 would be confirmed as a transition year for the bank.

Fee-free spending in most of Europe: it is written in large letters on the home page of the Metro Bank website, which defines itself as a high street bank, with a different approach. “A bank that puts you first”, we read again, which opened its doors in 2010, confirming itself as the first high street bank in the United Kingdom in more than 150 years.

Furthermore, high street is, as Investopedia explains, a typically British term that usually refers to a large retail bank, which has several branches and which offer various banking services, such as deposit accounts and credit to families and businesses. Typically, the term high street is used to distinguish commercial banks from investment banks. The term originated in the United Kingdom, where the expression “high street” is commonly used to indicate the British equivalent of Main Street.

Metro Bank was founded in 2010 by Anthony Thompson and Vernon Hill who, over the previous two years, had been looking for funds to open the institution, raising an initial sum of £75 million, including funding from the investment fund Fidelity. The bank opened its first branch in Holborn, London, on 29 July 2010, managing to bring the number of its current accounts to over 250,000 by September 2013, with a new branch opening almost every month.

Metro Bank announced the opening of the UK’s first drive-thru bank in Slough.

Following a strong first-two years, Metro Bank raised an additional £126m to open further branches in London.

The term high street bank refers to a large retail bank that has many branch locations. High street banks are major, widespread institutions such as those found in the main commercial sector of a town or city. They offer everyday banking services such as deposit accounts and credit facilities to consumers and businesses. People generally refer to high street banks as such in order to differentiate them from other institutions such as investment banks. The term originated in the United Kingdom, where high street is commonly used as the British equivalent of Main Street.

We’ve built a different kind of high street bank. A bank with stores that are open when it suits you, where you can walk in without an appointment and leave with a working account, debit card and all. A bank that tells you exactly what you’re getting, in language that actually makes sense. A bank that puts you first.

The recent declines leave it with a market value of around £60m compared with a 2018 peak of £3.5bn.

Metro Bank has 2.7 million customer accounts, placing it among the country’s 10 largest banks.

“For three consecutive quarters ended 30 June 2023, the bank has been profitable on an underlying basis, and it expects the Q3 (third quarter) trading update to show continued momentum in personal and business current account growth and customer acquisition, in line with expectations.

The London Stock Exchange, which lists the stock, confirmed to CNBC that the brief suspensions were triggered by its circuit breaker mechanisms because of the extent of the volatile drop.

The Financial Times later said that Metro’s chief executive and chairman had been summoned to meet regulators but the bank denied this was the case.

